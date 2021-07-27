TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

