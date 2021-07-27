SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIVB. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $622.41.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.61.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,293.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

