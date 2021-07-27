Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.