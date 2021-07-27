Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.09.

RPD opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

