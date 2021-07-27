Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Head to Head Comparison

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.66 $271.21 million N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion 1.00 $106.71 million $1.14 28.86

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 5 4 0 2.44

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.22%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.61% 15.49% 5.73%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Sendas Distribuidora on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. As of January 2, 2021, it had 380 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

