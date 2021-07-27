Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of MESA opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $334.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.