Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.