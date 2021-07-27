Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGN opened at $635.58 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.64.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

