S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.550-12.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.55-12.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $413.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $422.70. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.