JCDecaux (JCDXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

