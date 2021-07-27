Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Raised by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

NYSE:CSL opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

