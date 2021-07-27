Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Driven Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,706,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

