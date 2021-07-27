Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

