Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $59.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DMC Global stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a PE ratio of 310.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

