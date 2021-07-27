Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $160.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.40.

CROX stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,194 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

