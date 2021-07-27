Wells Fargo & Company Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.91 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

