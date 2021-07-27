Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Shares of ARVN opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

