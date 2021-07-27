JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) a $38.25 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

