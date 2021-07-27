Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given a $57.01 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever (NYSE:UL) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

UL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

