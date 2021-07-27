ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given a $36.78 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABB. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

