Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 76,016 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

