Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $154.55 Price Target for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $157.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.74. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

