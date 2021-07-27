Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.57. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.44, with a volume of 746,713 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.