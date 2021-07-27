DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) versus DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Critical Comparison

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DT Midstream alerts:

This table compares DT Midstream and DCP Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A DCP Midstream 4.27% 5.82% 2.29%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DT Midstream and DCP Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 DCP Midstream 0 5 4 1 2.60

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. DCP Midstream has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and DCP Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.28 $312.00 million N/A N/A DCP Midstream $6.30 billion 0.94 -$306.00 million $1.48 19.23

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DCP Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of DCP Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats DT Midstream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 39 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.