Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Clearfield stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

