JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$175.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.17.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43. Apple has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

