Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.65. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1,093,646 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

