ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

