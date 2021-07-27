Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.29. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 20,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.