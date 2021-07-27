Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.12. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 35,051 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

