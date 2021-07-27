Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 99,869 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

