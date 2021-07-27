Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LBTYA opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
