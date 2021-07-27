Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBTYA opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

