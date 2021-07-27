Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.35-$6.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LDOS opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

