Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce sales of $182.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $665.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of UFI opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Unifi has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a P/E ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Unifi by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.