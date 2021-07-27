Brokers Offer Predictions for ICON Public Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

ICON Public stock opened at $215.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.32. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.