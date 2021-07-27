Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $37.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

NYSE LAD opened at $372.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.74. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

