Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Set at $47.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

