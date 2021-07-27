FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

FEYE stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $34,095,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

