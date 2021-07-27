Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

BAK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

