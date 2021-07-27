Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07.

PBAM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.51.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.