Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NMM opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,093,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

