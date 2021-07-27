Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $6.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $726.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,002.13. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $687.10 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $86,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.