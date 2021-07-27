Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

