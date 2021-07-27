Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.25.

TSE:GWO opened at C$37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.88. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

