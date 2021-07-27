Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

NYSE DGX opened at $138.38 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

