Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 3,110 ($40.63) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,241.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

