Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research raised their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Zovio stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth about $21,330,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

