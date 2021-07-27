SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,530.23. The firm has a market cap of £15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

