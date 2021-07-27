Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

