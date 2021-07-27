BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

